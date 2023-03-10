Man arrested for shooting at vehicle in Rankin Co. neighborhood

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested Thursday in Rankin County for felony malicious mischief.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call Wednesday from a person who said their car was shot multiple times at their residence in the Fox Bay subdivision.

Officers immediately responded and began searching the area.

Based on the information gathered at the scene, investigators were able to develop a suspect vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office developed suspects involved and one suspect, Perry Davis Jr., was apprehended and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

Davis will have an initial appearance at the Rankin County Court.

