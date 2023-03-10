Careers
Jackson State baseball player named SWAC Hitter of the Week

By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State outfielder was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week Thursday after several stellar performances in the batter’s box during a six-game week.

Starting left fielder Jordon Smiley racked up 19 RBI last week during JSU’s undefeated 6-0 week, with 10 RBI coming against rival Alcorn State in a three-game weekend series.

Eight of Smiley’s ten career-high statistics have come against the Braves, with the most notable career-highs being three hits in one game, two doubles in a game, and an incredible seven RBI performance Saturday.

The freshman had a batting average of .333 at the plate and crossed home plate eight times during the week.

On the season, Smiley is batting .36410 runs scored, two doubles, three triples, and one home run, and leads the SWAC with 22 RBI.

Jackson State is currently 12-2 in the 2023 season and is on a 10-game winning streak. The Tigers return to action Tuesday against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on the road at 6 p.m.

