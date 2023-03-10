First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Friday; storm chances return by Sunday

FRIDAY: Expect rain to be ongoing to kick off the day as our front slips farther south through your Friday. A few heavier pockets of rain could be in play through mid-day, before tapering off and clearing out. Temperatures will slip into the 50s behind the front, attempting to rebound into the 60s again as the skies begin to clear during the afternoon. We’ll turn clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll quickly rebound back into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next system. Expect a quiet day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds – we’ll see a few showers sneak in near a front overnight Saturday. We’ll turn stormy by the afternoon hours of Sunday – a few isolated strong to severe storms with strong wind and large hail threat may emerge. Storms will tend to taper after sunset with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start off Spring Break week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in frost territory, especially near and north of I-20 these nights. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

