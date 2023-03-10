First Alert Forecast: quiet conditions for Saturday ahead of storm risk Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers will continue to taper off across the area as a cold front makes progress farther to the south. Cooler air will now be funneling in behind the front with temperatures today forecast to peak in the 60s. Dry conditions will prevail throughout this evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the 40s by morning under a mostly/partly clear sky.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain on Saturday with partly sunny skies in the forecast. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer and back above average in the middle 70s. Opportunities for rain and thunderstorms will pick back up late tomorrow night into Sunday as another cold front dives in. With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place for most of the area, some of the storms we see into Sunday could turn strong or severe. The primary threats with any severe storms on Sunday are large hail and damaging winds. Most storms should exit central MS by the evening hours.

A big cool down in the wake of this front is expected early next week. Highs will generally run in the upper 50s to lower 60s during this time with lows down in the 40s with the potential for front. Temperatures will begin to gradually trend warmer by mid-week back to the 70s. The chance for rain should also hold off until the end of the work week.

