Alabama man arrested on felony drug, identity theft charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on felony drug and identity theft charges.

According to HPD, John Chapman, 37, of Linden, Ala., was arrested on Thursday at Hattiesburg Cycles after attempting to purchase a Polaris RZR side-by-side.

HPD said Chapman is accused of using a stolen identity as well as other information to purchase a $45,000 Polaris.

When he was taken into custody, Chapman was also reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and crack, according to HPD.

Chapman was charged with one count of identity theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

