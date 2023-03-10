66-year-old woman reported missing in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Donna Jean Neal.

Neal is 5′7″ and weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen Tuesday evening.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts of Neal, you are asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.