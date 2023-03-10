66-year-old woman reported missing in Copiah County

Careers
Donna Jean Neal, 66
Donna Jean Neal, 66(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Donna Jean Neal.

Neal is 5′7″ and weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen Tuesday evening.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts of Neal, you are asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

