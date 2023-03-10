22-year-old shot in the leg during fight at Vicksburg apartments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department needs your help to find out who shot a man Thursday night.

Police Chief Penny Jones tells 3 On Your Side the victim, 22-year-old Trayvon Barnett, was shot once in the leg on Mission 66.

It happened during an argument at the Admiral Apartments.

Barnett has since been transported by ambulance to a local hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Another person at the gathering reported minor injuries to her hand in an attempt to break up the fight.

Officers are now looking for 21-year-old Jalen Griffin.

If you have any information, call Vicksburg Police at (601) 636-2511.

