Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

22-year-old shot in the leg during fight at Vicksburg apartments

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department needs your help to find out who shot a man Thursday night.

Police Chief Penny Jones tells 3 On Your Side the victim, 22-year-old Trayvon Barnett, was shot once in the leg on Mission 66.

It happened during an argument at the Admiral Apartments.

Barnett has since been transported by ambulance to a local hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Another person at the gathering reported minor injuries to her hand in an attempt to break up the fight.

Officers are now looking for 21-year-old Jalen Griffin.

If you have any information, call Vicksburg Police at (601) 636-2511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy
Construction worker dies after falling more than 20 feet at East Rankin Academy
Wife of Councilman Kenneth Stokes in the hospital; family asking for prayers
Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes in the hospital; family asking for prayers
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Axel Cox (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Miss. man sentenced to 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family
Missing West Memphis 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs
Missing 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

Latest News

Man wanted for burglarizing two Jackson businesses
Man wanted for burglarizing two Jackson businesses
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, March 10
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Friday; storm chances return by Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periodic showers Friday; storm chances Sunday