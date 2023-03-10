2 arrested, 1 teen released after shots fired at Gluckstadt police during chase

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested and one teenager has been released after shots were fired at Gluckstadt officers during a chase Thursday night.

A large police presence formed on the I-55 Frontage Road late Thursday after police tried to pull over a stolen 2003 Honda Civic around 11:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the car involved was stolen from Canton earlier this month during an armed carjacking.

Investigators say the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase south along the interstate from the Gluckstadt Road exit to Mississippi 463, where the suspects’ vehicle took the exit and continued along Galleria Parkway.

At one point during the chase, police say the backseat passenger in the car started firing shots at officers, forcing Gluckstadt Police to return fire.

Eventually, the stolen vehicle drove off the road into the woods on Galleria Parkway in Madison.

The individuals reportedly got out and ran away before law enforcement could take them into custody.

Those individuals have since been captured, their ages being 24, 17 and 15 years old. The 15-year-old will not face charges, and has been released.

No injuries were reported.

