Wife of Councilman Kenneth Stokes in the hospital; family asking for prayers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wife of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is now in a Jackson hospital.

Larita Cooper-Stokes serves as a County Court Judge for District 2 in Hinds County.

A family spokesperson says she was taken to a local hospital Thursday and will be admitted to the ICU where doctors will continue to evaluate her condition.

The spokesperson says the family is asking for prayers.

Judge Cooper-Stokes was hospitalized in 2016 due to an erratic heartbeat. She was in a hospital in Houston, Texas for the same problem in April of 2015.

