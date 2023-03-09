Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting

Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting incident that happened at the Turtle Creek Mall on Saturday, March 4.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 18-year-old Cassius Taylor of Hattiesburg has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Cassius Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Cassius Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
Chief of Hattiesburg police speaks out after Turtle Creek Mall shooting incident

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy said only two people are involved: an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

The male reportedly arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and the female was turned in to law enforcement.

The 16-year-old suspect had her initial appearance in front of a judge on Monday. She is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, and her bond was denied.

The 18-year-old was reportedly going to be charged once he was released from the hospital.

Taylor has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

