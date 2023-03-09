Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens attempting to evade arrest are now in custody and facing a slew of charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a school bus in D’Iberville on Thursday.

According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, the incident began when officers received an alert that a stolen vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10. The vehicle, described as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, was listed as being stolen out of Decatur, Texas.

At the time of the alert, an officer in the area saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck around 12:49 p.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle accelerated, leading to a pursuit that traveled eastbound on I-10 and into D’Iberville, where the vehicle merged onto Exit 46.

While trying to turn at a high rate of speed, the driver of the truck lost control and crashed into another driver, which then struck a school bus. Both the driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken into custody shortly after.

The driver, under the age of 18, was charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, minor in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

The passenger, also under the age of 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, minor in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

Both juveniles were transported to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center. Neither is a resident of Mississippi.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any students.

