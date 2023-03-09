Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any...
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any students.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens attempting to evade arrest are now in custody and facing a slew of charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a school bus in D’Iberville on Thursday.

According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, the incident began when officers received an alert that a stolen vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10. The vehicle, described as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, was listed as being stolen out of Decatur, Texas.

At the time of the alert, an officer in the area saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck around 12:49 p.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle accelerated, leading to a pursuit that traveled eastbound on I-10 and into D’Iberville, where the vehicle merged onto Exit 46.

While trying to turn at a high rate of speed, the driver of the truck lost control and crashed into another driver, which then struck a school bus. Both the driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken into custody shortly after.

The driver, under the age of 18, was charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, minor in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

The passenger, also under the age of 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, minor in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

Both juveniles were transported to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center. Neither is a resident of Mississippi.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any students.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy
Construction worker dies after falling more than 20 feet at East Rankin Academy
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Axel Cox (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Mississippi man sentenced to 42 years for burning cross in order to intimidate Black family
A weathered sign shows that the zoo is working to bring a new animal to this empty exhibit...
A Zoo Endangered: Jackson Zoo struggles with attendance, staffing, lack of animals
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version