Things To Know Thursday, March 9

1. Miss. man given two life terms for killing mother and her son, shooting 10-year-old boy

Timothy Robinson (Humphreys County DA's Office)

A Belzoni, Mississippi man was sentenced to two life terms at the Humphreys County Circuit Court Tuesday for a double homicide. Timothy Robinson committed the act while at the home of his former girlfriend on January 2, 2020. According to Humphreys County District Attorney’s Office, Robinson murdered Annie Jefferson and her son Melvin Jefferson. He did this while under the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the kidnapping and stabbing of another female and the kidnapping of that female’s family member. The lone survivor of the 2020 incident was Annie Jefferson’s 10-year-old grandson, who was shot by Robinson but was able to escape the home.

2. Construction worker injured after falling at East Rankin Academy

Construction worker injured after falling at East Rankin Academy (Pelahatchie News)

A construction worker was injured Wednesday night after falling at East Rankin Academy, according to Pelahatchie News. The school is currently undergoing renovations. An AirCare helicopter, an ambulance, and a firetruck could all be seen at East Rankin after the incident occurred. Neither the identity of the construction worker nor what led to the incident has been revealed at this time.

3. Postpartum Medicaid extension passed by state lawmakers

Many current and expecting moms were relieved after state lawmakers extended postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to a full year. “I was like, Oh, my gosh!” “It’s absolutely amazing!” Before the pandemic, moms saw just two months of Medicaid-covered postpartum care before they have left to foot the bill themselves. “Just because someone has a great first six weeks doesn’t mean that that’s gonna be the case for the rest of the year,” Laura Moore said. “Studies show that postpartum preeclampsia normally arises anywhere from two to three months. This is something you can’t treat at home; which is why Mississippi is already leading the nation in maternal mortality rate,” Kashuna Watts, a doula and childbirth educator said. Besides physical complications, some mothers like Brittany Lampkin suffer from postpartum depression, especially after losing a child.

