Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus man is accused of abusing his elderly father at an assisted living facility.

The incident reportedly happened late Tuesday, March 7. Police did not identify the assisted living facility.

According to Columbus Police, 66-year-old Gary Weaver allegedly threw his father to the ground inside the facility after an argument.

Police responded and made the arrest, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

