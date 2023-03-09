Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility

Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility
Miss. man allegedly throws elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus man is accused of abusing his elderly father at an assisted living facility.

The incident reportedly happened late Tuesday, March 7. Police did not identify the assisted living facility.

According to Columbus Police, 66-year-old Gary Weaver allegedly threw his father to the ground inside the facility after an argument.

Police responded and made the arrest, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy
Construction worker dies after falling more than 20 feet at East Rankin Academy
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway

Latest News

Richard's Disposal employees place residential garbage into the loading hopper of a rear...
Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling in trash-related veto case
The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi...
Reeves signs bill to incentivize nurses, curb shortage
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; storms usher in cooler air Friday
Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged in Turtle Creek Mall shooting