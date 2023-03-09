Man receives life in prison after murdering person, holding girlfriend at gunpoint

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has received life in prison after holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and murdering a man in 2019.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Devon Odom was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery at the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after an incident that resulted in the murder of Dantavious Cooper.

On October 24, 2019, Odom shot Cooper during a gathering at the home of Odom’s girlfriend located at 300 block of Wacaster Street in Jackson.

Odom then held his girlfriend and the victim’s brother at gunpoint and robbed them of their phones to prevent them from calling 9-1-1. Odom eventually fled and Cooper was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The suspect will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA’s Office says Odom had prior convictions that include rape and armed robbery. He will be sentenced later in March.

