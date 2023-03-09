Careers
Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes in the hospital; family asking for prayers

Larita Stokes serves as a County Court Judge for District 2 in Hinds County
By Maggie Wade and WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wife of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is now in a Jackson hospital.

Larita Cooper-Stokes serves as a County Court Judge for District 2 in Hinds County.

A family spokesperson says she was taken to a local hospital Thursday and will be admitted to the ICU where doctors will continue to evaluate her condition.

The spokesperson says the family is asking for prayers.

Judge Cooper-Stokes was hospitalized in 2016 due to an erratic heartbeat. She was in a hospital in Houston, Texas for the same problem in April of 2015.

