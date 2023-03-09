Jackson State men’s basketball comes from behind to beat Prairie View A&M in overtime to advance in SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLBT) - Head coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball squad survived an overtime thriller to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 SWAC Championship Tournament after beating Prairie View A&M Thursday evening.

The No. 3 seed JSU Tigers trailed Prairie View 28-16 at halftime inside of the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Trailing by as many as 15 points with 12:08 left to play, the Tigers outscored the Panthers 27-12 in the final twelve minutes of the second half to force an overtime period, tied 54-54.

It only took one overtime period for Jackson State to claim victory and revenge over the Panthers after losing to them in early January.

Despite a late missed dunk by Tigers’ guard Ken Evans Jr., the error did not prove costly and did not overshadow Evans’ career high 22 points, which included a banked three from the top of the arc to give Jackson State the late edge.

Forward Romelle Mansel was the only other JSU player to score in double figures, recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers’ 62-60 overtime win sees JSU advance to the semifinals of the SWAC tournament.

Jackson State will play the No. 2 seed Grambling State Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Below is the updated bracket for both the men’s and women’s side of the tournament.

