Jackson State baseball completes fourth comeback of the season, wins 10th straight game

By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State just keeps on winning.

After completing the series sweep of Alcorn State in Lorman, Mississippi this past weekend - beating the Braves’ in run-rule fashion all three games - the Tigers overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Butler at Braddy Field Wednesday night to increase their winning streak to 10 games.

JSU was down 7-1 in the top of the fifth inning, but the hot bats of JSU finally began to warm up in the latter stages of the midweek contest.

After scoring one run in the fifth inning to make the margin 7-2, Jackson State scored four runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs.

Second baseman Daniel Bannon’s single to center field scored Cesar Saavedra, who reached on a fielder’s choice. After an infield single by Jatavis Melton, Ty Hill’s two-run double to left field cut the deficit to 7-5. First baseman Bret Mersman’s double down the right field line scored Hill to make the score 7-6.

Off the back of a stellar performance in the final game of the series against Alcorn, Myles White stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning and led off with a single and advanced to second base following a wild pitch.

Bannon’s single to center field loaded the bases, and Melton then reached on a fielder’s choice as catcher Marshal Luiz and Saavedra scored to put the Tigers ahead, 9-7.

Jackson State added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning to see out the victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

On the mound, Jonah Posey pitched 2.1 innings of relief to spark the comeback and held Butler scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, allowing one hit and striking out five to earn his second win of the season.

Closer Erick Gonzalez pitched the final two innings to earn his third save of the season.

JSU improves to 12-2 on the year and will have a 6-day break before traveling to Lafayette, Louisiana to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

