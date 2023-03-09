Careers
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics.(Source: CNN, David Lake)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) - Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting at a mall in Washington state.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Kemp was arrested Wednesday as part of their investigation into the alleged shooting in the Tacoma Mall’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the mall about 2 p.m. after shots were fired between two groups in two separate vehicles. According to police, one of the drivers fired several rounds at the passengers in the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Kemp was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pierce County Jail, where he was booked on a drive-by shooting charge. There is no word on when he is expected to appear in court.

Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics. At the time, he was one of few players drafted without playing in college.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

