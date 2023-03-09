First responders respond to car fire near Terry Road

Careers
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire on Interstate 20 near Terry Road.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

3 On Your Side crews arrived and captured sparks shooting out of the flames as firefighters worked to put it out.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

