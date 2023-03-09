Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers, thunderstorms will continue across parts of the area overnight with a stalled front overhead. While a few showers could linger around, most of the rain will come to an end by tonight. Expect low temperatures to drop to the 50s and 60s by morning. We will start off the day Thursday under clouds before turning sunnier by the lunch hour. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s to middle 80s into the afternoon hours with just a slight chance for a few showers during the day. Better chances for rain will emerge during the overnight period. Our main cold front will dive in by early Friday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area along with it. Rain coverage will gradually taper off by Friday afternoon as slightly cooler air filters in behind the front. Our weather will stay dry for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Sunday, more rain and thunderstorms will become possible as another system tracks in. We will quickly dry out and cool down to the 60s in the wake of this system by early next week.   Don’t forget, we change the clocks one hour ahead Sunday and it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault

Latest News

Rain chances ahead
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, thunderstorm chances to continue into this evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stalling front yields warmth, mugginess, storm chances Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, scattered storms possible Wednesday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: