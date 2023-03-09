First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers, thunderstorms will continue across parts of the area overnight with a stalled front overhead. While a few showers could linger around, most of the rain will come to an end by tonight. Expect low temperatures to drop to the 50s and 60s by morning. We will start off the day Thursday under clouds before turning sunnier by the lunch hour. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s to middle 80s into the afternoon hours with just a slight chance for a few showers during the day. Better chances for rain will emerge during the overnight period. Our main cold front will dive in by early Friday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area along with it. Rain coverage will gradually taper off by Friday afternoon as slightly cooler air filters in behind the front. Our weather will stay dry for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Sunday, more rain and thunderstorms will become possible as another system tracks in. We will quickly dry out and cool down to the 60s in the wake of this system by early next week. Don’t forget, we change the clocks one hour ahead Sunday and it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

