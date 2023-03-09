First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; storms usher in cooler air Friday

THURSDAY: As the front shifts back northward, morning clouds and shower chances will taper towards a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 80s after a start in the warm 60s. A few storms could re-develop north of I-20 through the afternoon hours that could become strong in limited instances. Overnight, as the next system approaches, expect rain chances to tick upward through the latter parts of the evening with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Expect rain to be ongoing to kick off the day as our front slips farther south through your Friday. A few heavier pockets of rain could be in play through mid-day, before tapering off and clearing out. Temperatures will slip into the 50s behind the front, attempting to rebound into the 60s again as the skies begin to clear during the afternoon. We’ll turn clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll quickly rebound back into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next system. Expect a quiet day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds – we’ll see a few showers sneak in near a front overnight Saturday. We’ll turn stormy by the afternoon hours of Sunday – an isolated strong to severe storm with strong wind and large hail threat may emerge. Behind that front, chilly air will filter into the region to start off Spring Break week. We’ll trend milder through mid-week, though, rain chances may return toward the end of the week.

