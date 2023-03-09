First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected overnight and towards the morning commute, but severe weather is unlikely. Still, take caution while traveling. Expect low temperatures in the 60s by morning. Temperatures will stay in the 60s during the day Friday after morning showers give way to sunshine. Saturday looks delightful with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s after morning lows in the 40s. A chance for thunderstorms develops Sunday between 6am and 6pm. Severe weather is possible with hail and wind likely, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 70s again, but significantly cooler weather is moving in next week. Monday through Thursday will see highs only in the lower and middle 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Next threat for rain comes back Friday. Don’t forget, we change the clocks one hour ahead Sunday and it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.