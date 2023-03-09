Careers
Construction worker injured after falling at East Rankin Academy(Pelahatchie News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A construction worker was injured Wednesday night after falling at East Rankin Academy, according to Pelahatchie News.

The school is currently undergoing renovations.

An AirCare helicopter, an ambulance, and a firetruck could all be seen at East Rankin after the incident occurred.

Neither the identity of the construction worker, or what led to the incident has been revealed at this time.

This is a developing story.

