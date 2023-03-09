Construction worker dies after falling at East Rankin Academy

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A construction worker has died after falling at East Rankin Academy, Coroner David Ruth confirmed Thursday morning.

The Pelahatchie News initially reported the fall Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The school is currently undergoing renovations.

An AirCare helicopter, an ambulance, and a firetruck could all be seen at East Rankin after the incident occurred.

Neither the identity of the construction worker, or what led to the incident has been revealed at this time.

