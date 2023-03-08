Careers
Unidentified woman hit, killed on I-55 Southbound Frontage Road

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified woman was hit and killed in Jackson Wednesday morning.

The woman was hit sometime before 5:30 a.m. on the I-55 Southbound Frontage Road near the Sunny Lane intersection.

This after another pedestrian was hit and killed on I-55 past the McDowell Road Exit 92 on Sunday night.

Both pedestrians have yet to be identified given the fact that they did not have any ID on them at the time of their deaths.

