Things To Know Wednesday, March 8

1. Police investigating shooting in Canton

The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that broke out early Wednesday. It happened around 5 a.m. on George Washington Street. 3 On Your Side was on the scene as police blocked off the area with crime-scene tape. One man was being given CPR as he was loaded into an ambulance. We are working to find out his condition. The extent of his injuries is unclear as are the circumstances that led to the shooting.

2. Bill that would fully fund MAEP unanimously passed out of the Senate; Gov. Reeves opposes the legislation

Happening inside the State Capitol on Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, also known as MAEP. This means the school your child goes to could soon be getting more money from the state. On Monday, lawmakers unveiled the plan during a joint meeting of the Senate Appropriations and Education Committees. When the legislation came up on the floor for a vote, it passed unanimously.

3. JSU investigating alleged sexual assault at campus library

Jackson State University is investigating an alleged sexual assault on its campus over the weekend. On Saturday, March 4, the university issued a Timely Warning notice to its community about the assault in the H.T. Sampson Library. The suspect is described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old. Authorities say he stated that his name was Justin and that he was visiting the campus from Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson State University Police Department at (601) 979-2580.

