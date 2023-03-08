Report: Chris Beard eyed to replace Kermit Davis at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to reports, Chris Beard is in the running to replace Kermit Davis as Ole Miss’ head men’s basketball coach.

Davis and Ole Miss mutually agreed to part ways in February.

Sources told ESPN that Beard “has emerged as the leading candidate” for the job.

Beard was head coach at the University of Texas before being fired after his fiancée alleged he had tried to strangle her.

The fiancée later released a statement denying she told authorities that Beard had choked her, saying she “initiated a physical struggle” with him.

Those charges against him have since been dropped.

However, Beard was suspended without pay following his arrest and was fired at the beginning of January.

