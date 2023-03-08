Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Report: Chris Beard eyed to replace Kermit Davis at Ole Miss

Texas head coach Chris Beard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Texas head coach Chris Beard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to reports, Chris Beard is in the running to replace Kermit Davis as Ole Miss’ head men’s basketball coach.

Davis and Ole Miss mutually agreed to part ways in February.

Sources told ESPN that Beard “has emerged as the leading candidate” for the job.

Beard was head coach at the University of Texas before being fired after his fiancée alleged he had tried to strangle her.

The fiancée later released a statement denying she told authorities that Beard had choked her, saying she “initiated a physical struggle” with him.

Those charges against him have since been dropped.

However, Beard was suspended without pay following his arrest and was fired at the beginning of January.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation

Latest News

Tomekia Reed was named the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2023
Multiple Tigers, Braves headline SWAC postseason awards
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
Millsaps graduate swimmer Bryan Sullivan will compete in the D-III Nationals later this month
Millsaps swimmer to represent school at Nationals for second straight year
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Alcorn State wins back-to-back SWAC regular season titles for first time in over two decades