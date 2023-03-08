Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police investigating shooting in Canton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that broke out early Wednesday.

It happened around 5 a.m. on George Washington Street.

3 On Your Side was on the scene as police blocked off the area with crime-scene tape.

One man was being given CPR as he was loaded into an ambulance. We are working to find out his condition.

The extent of his injuries is unclear as are the circumstances that led to the shooting.

