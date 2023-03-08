Passport application delays affecting travelers across the country

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of travelers in the U.S. are expected to go international this year, but how many of them will receive a passport on time is a question left unanswered.

The Department of State announced via travel.state.gov that the influx of first-time passport applicants, as well as those looking to renew expired passports, has grown to the point of chaos.

“2023 is a boom for travel agents and for travel,” said Ridgeland travel agent Vickie Greenlee. “We are so busy right now. Travel is coming back because people have been tired of staying home, and they’re ready to go. I think this is one thing that’s created this backlog of people getting their passports on time. So you know, the first thing to do is immediately apply when you first realize you’re gonna have a trip. Don’t wait.”

What was once a 6-8 week timeframe for receiving a passport booklet, upon the State Department approving a new application, has now changed to 8-11 weeks.

The price of a standard booklet application is $130, as well as an additional $30 execution fee that goes towards the office/agency accepting the new application.

For travelers cutting it close before international travel, the option to spend an additional $60 can be used to pay for an “expedited fee.”

That option originally gave travelers a 3-5 week timeframe before the State Department changed it to 5-7 weeks, starting when the application has been approved.

“We always advise people to immediately when they decide that they’re going on a trip if they have a passport look to make sure it’s not expired within six months,” said Greenlee. “Because it has to be valid six months after your travel date. And also, if not immediately, go ahead and apply. Don’t wait. Because we’ve seen a delay in people getting their passports, we used to be able to get them in three weeks. Now it’s taking at least five to six weeks.”

Don’t panic if the original application you submitted has not entered the State Department’s online portal status.

There is still another option that many of these travelers are now resorting to, and it is certainly the most unconventional and time-consuming, but that is what it was designed for.

International travelers who are less than 14 days from their departure date MUST call 1-877-487-2778 to schedule an appointment at the nearest passport agency.

“It’s only for emergency travel. You can’t just go down there,” said Greenlee. “If you’re planning on going out of the country three or four months from now, it’s only people that are in dire straits that need to go there.”

You will need to bring an entirely new application (provided if you do not have printer access), as well as an approved passport photo, a valid driver’s license, and a copy of your birth certificate.

Once your application is approved at the counter, the agent will instruct you to return later in the afternoon to pick up your passport and original documents.

An agent will most likely ask that you pay the full or close to the original price of your first application.

If you provide proof of payment, the agent will inform you that when your original application is eventually received, the State Department will issue a refund that could take several weeks or months to arrive.

Passport booklets last 10 years before needing to be renewed, and Greenlee recommends renewing booklets at least six months before expiration.

She also advised that even if you don’t plan on traveling internationally soon, the demand for passports will only rise due to several countries lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

So, submitting an application as soon as possible will ensure you make your future trip and not go through the stress of waiting for something that may not arrive.

