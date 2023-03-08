Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.

Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A passenger passed away in a single-car crash Tuesday night after the car flipped over several times.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the organization responded to the crash around 8:23 p.m. on MS-28 near South Harmony Road in Copiah County.

MHP says the vehicle was traveling east when the driver, Gregory Holloway, 35, ran off the road and overturned several times before colliding with a tree.

Holloway was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The passenger, Michael Foster, 50, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation

Latest News

Bill prohibiting property value-based billing passes Senate, headed to conference committee
Texas head coach Chris Beard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Report: Chris Beard eyed to replace Kermit Davis at Ole Miss
City leaders ready to release more video of Tyre Nichols case
Judge blocks city’s release of video in Tyre Nichols case
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal