Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A passenger passed away in a single-car crash Tuesday night after the car flipped over several times.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the organization responded to the crash around 8:23 p.m. on MS-28 near South Harmony Road in Copiah County.

MHP says the vehicle was traveling east when the driver, Gregory Holloway, 35, ran off the road and overturned several times before colliding with a tree.

Holloway was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The passenger, Michael Foster, 50, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

