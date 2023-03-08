Careers
Multiple Tigers, Braves headline SWAC postseason awards

Tomekia Reed, Landon Bussie win COTY awards in SWAC
Tomekia Reed was named the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2023(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southeastern Athletic Conference announced the men’s and women’s basketball postseason awards Tuesday evening.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team was well-represented in the postseason awards. JSU head coach Tomekia Reed was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 17-1 conference record, and a fourth-straight regular season title.

Senior forward Angel Jackson was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and had 65 blocks, tied for 13th in the country, and 2.39 blocks per game, which ranked 11th in the country.

Ti’lan Boler was named to the All-SWAC first team, and Jariyah Covington was named to the All-SWAC Second Team. Alcorn State’s Destiny Brown joins Covington on the Second Team.

Alcorn State men’s basketball head coach Landon Bussie was named Co-Coach of the Year, alongside Grambling State’s Donte’ Jackson. The Braves won their second-straight regular season title in Bussie’s third season as head coach.

Dominic Brown, of Alcorn State, and Terry Collins, of Mississippi Valley State were named All-SWAC First Team. Braves forward Jeremiah Kendall was named to the Second Team.

Full SWAC awards:

WBB Coach of the Year

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State

WBB Player of the Year

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

WBB Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Jackson, Jackson State

WBB Newcomer of the Year

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

WBB Freshman of the Year

Micah Gray, Texas Southern

WBB All-SWAC First Team

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Ti’lan Boler, Jackson State

Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Jayla Crawford, Alabama State 

WBB All-SWAC Second Team

Jariyah Covington, Jackson State

Amani Free, Alabama A&M

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

Micah Gray, Texas Southern

Dylan Horton, Florida A&M

MBB Co-Coach of the Year

Landon Bussie, Alcorn State

Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

MBB Player of the Year

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

MBB Defensive Player of the Year

Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M

MBB Newcomer of the Year

Antonio Madlock, Alabama State

MBB Freshman of the Year

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

MBB All-SWAC First Team

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State

Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M

Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State

MBB All-SWAC Second Team

Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State

Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State

Brion Whitley, Southern

