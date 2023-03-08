Multiple Tigers, Braves headline SWAC postseason awards
Tomekia Reed, Landon Bussie win COTY awards in SWAC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southeastern Athletic Conference announced the men’s and women’s basketball postseason awards Tuesday evening.
The Jackson State women’s basketball team was well-represented in the postseason awards. JSU head coach Tomekia Reed was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 17-1 conference record, and a fourth-straight regular season title.
Senior forward Angel Jackson was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and had 65 blocks, tied for 13th in the country, and 2.39 blocks per game, which ranked 11th in the country.
Ti’lan Boler was named to the All-SWAC first team, and Jariyah Covington was named to the All-SWAC Second Team. Alcorn State’s Destiny Brown joins Covington on the Second Team.
Alcorn State men’s basketball head coach Landon Bussie was named Co-Coach of the Year, alongside Grambling State’s Donte’ Jackson. The Braves won their second-straight regular season title in Bussie’s third season as head coach.
Dominic Brown, of Alcorn State, and Terry Collins, of Mississippi Valley State were named All-SWAC First Team. Braves forward Jeremiah Kendall was named to the Second Team.
Full SWAC awards:
WBB Coach of the Year
Tomekia Reed, Jackson State
WBB Player of the Year
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
WBB Defensive Player of the Year
Angel Jackson, Jackson State
WBB Newcomer of the Year
Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman
WBB Freshman of the Year
Micah Gray, Texas Southern
WBB All-SWAC First Team
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
Ti’lan Boler, Jackson State
Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M
Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman
Jayla Crawford, Alabama State
WBB All-SWAC Second Team
Jariyah Covington, Jackson State
Amani Free, Alabama A&M
Destiny Brown, Alcorn State
Micah Gray, Texas Southern
Dylan Horton, Florida A&M
MBB Co-Coach of the Year
Landon Bussie, Alcorn State
Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State
MBB Player of the Year
Cameron Christon, Grambling State
MBB Defensive Player of the Year
Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M
MBB Newcomer of the Year
Antonio Madlock, Alabama State
MBB Freshman of the Year
Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
MBB All-SWAC First Team
Cameron Christon, Grambling State
Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State
Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M
Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State
MBB All-SWAC Second Team
Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State
Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern
Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State
Brion Whitley, Southern
