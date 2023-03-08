Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have confirmed that the missing Alabama woman who was last seen in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, last month was killed in a crash on the Mississippi/Alabama state line.

According to WKRG News in Alabama, Tumeka Williams, 47, has been identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as the woman who passed away in a head-on crash on U.S. 98 on February 20.

Williams was reported missing by her family when she never returned from a trip to Jackson, Mississippi, where she was looking to purchase a vehicle.

They said she didn’t make the purchase, and was in the process of returning to Alabama when she went missing.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Williams stopped at Stuckey’s in Hattiesburg around 7 p.m. on Monday, February 20. It was there that she reportedly called family members, telling them she was getting back on the highway.

She would be involved in the two-vehicle crash only hours later - around 8:30 p.m.

Alabama authorities said she was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she collided with Johnny Jordan, 60, who was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup.

The wreck happened roughly 10 miles west of Semmes, Alabama, which is around 70 miles from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.