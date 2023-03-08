Miss. man given two life terms for killing mother and her son, shooting 10-year-old boy

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Belzoni, Mississippi man was sentenced to two life terms at the Humphreys County Circuit Court Tuesday for a double homicide.

Timothy Robinson committed the act while at the home of his former girlfriend on January 2, 2020.

According to Humphreys County District Attorney’s Office, Robinson murdered Annie Jefferson and her son Melvin Jefferson.

He did this while under the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the kidnapping and stabbing of another female and the kidnapping of that female’s family member.

The lone survivor of the 2020 incident was Annie Jefferson’s 10-year-old grandson, who was shot by Robinson but was able to escape the home.

Robinson’s ankle monitor, which he was wearing during the 2020 murders, was a crucial piece of evidence that allowed the Humphreys County Jury to find Robinson guilty of two counts of murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tuesday, Robinson was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

