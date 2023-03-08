Julie Levanway whips up a Parmesan Chicken recipe on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love chicken and cheese, check out this Parmesan Chicken recipe by Julie Levanway.

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 extra-large eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 ¼ cups seasoned dry bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Unsalted butter

Olive oil

Salad greens for 6, washed and dried

Lemon Vinaigrette:

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

½ kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pound the chicken breasts until they are ¼-inch thick. You can use either a meat mallet or a rolling pin.

Combine the flour, salt, and pepper on a dinner plate. On a second plate, beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water. On a third plate, combine the bread crumbs and ½ cup grated Parmesan. Coat the chicken breasts on both sides with the flour mixture, then dip both sides into the egg mixture and dredge both sides in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing lightly.

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large saute pan and cook 2 or 3 chicken breasts on medium-low heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until cooked through. Add more butter and oil and cook the rest of the chicken breasts. Toss the salad greens with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Place a mound of salad on each hot chicken breast.

Serve with shaved Parmesan Cheese.

