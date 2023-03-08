Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Julie Levanway whips up a Parmesan Chicken recipe on Today at 11

Julie Levanway whips up a chicken parmesan recipe on Today at 11
Julie Levanway whips up a chicken parmesan recipe on Today at 11(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love chicken and cheese, check out this Parmesan Chicken recipe by Julie Levanway.

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

  • 4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 cup, all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 extra-large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 ¼ cups seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
  • Unsalted butter
  • Olive oil
  • Salad greens for 6, washed and dried

Lemon Vinaigrette:

  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ½ kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pound the chicken breasts until they are ¼-inch thick. You can use either a meat mallet or a rolling pin.

Combine the flour, salt, and pepper on a dinner plate. On a second plate, beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water. On a third plate, combine the bread crumbs and ½ cup grated Parmesan. Coat the chicken breasts on both sides with the flour mixture, then dip both sides into the egg mixture and dredge both sides in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing lightly.

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large saute pan and cook 2 or 3 chicken breasts on medium-low heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until cooked through. Add more butter and oil and cook the rest of the chicken breasts. Toss the salad greens with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Place a mound of salad on each hot chicken breast.

Serve with shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, March 8
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stalling front yields warmth, mugginess, storm chances Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, scattered storms possible Wednesday
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway
CPD: Canton man shot to death while sitting in a driveway