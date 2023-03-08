Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU student concerns mount during search for alleged rapist

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recent investigations into sexual assaults on and related to the Jackson State campus have students concerned. Some are uneasy and taking extra precautions as an alleged rapist remains on the loose.

JSU Junior Kevia Miles is watching where she goes on campus after getting the alert that a female was sexually assaulted in the school library. The Biology Pre-Med major is concerned the attacker could be anyone on the campus hiding in plain sight.

“I’m glad that someone had the courage to speak up about it because many Black people or Black women or Black men, just Black children, period, don’t know how to actually speak up when something is going on with them. They’d rather just hide behind the shadows and not say anything,” said Miles.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspect continues. JSU issued a warning about the incident.

“It’s not something that should be happening on our campus,” said JSU Freshman Ontario Linson. “And I find it very upsetting that someone can’t go into the library and just with having to look over their shoulder.”

Linson, a Journalism major from Silver Spring, MD, is now accompanying his female friends to places on campus after dark.

The man wanted in the sexual assault is described as dark-skinned, 5′ 10″, and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants. He is approximately 18 or 19 years old. He reportedly said his name was Justin, and visiting here from Tennessee.

Jackson Police arrested 22-year-old Xavier Yarbough, a Jackson State student, for two separate rapes that occurred on Robinson Street on February 14 and February 26. Police said he has a warrant out of Atlanta for the same felony charge.

“It’s a problem that a rapist was able to come to our school and be around people who could be vulnerable,” added Linson.

If you have any information, call Jackson State University Department of Public Safety at 601-979-2580.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Latest News

Residents could see changes to water billing system by September
HB 1020 passes Senate but with changes
JSU students react to recent sexual assaults
Woman finds her biological father after 33 years
Some passport applications delayed by more than a month