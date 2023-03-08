JSU student concerns mount during search for alleged rapist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recent investigations into sexual assaults on and related to the Jackson State campus have students concerned. Some are uneasy and taking extra precautions as an alleged rapist remains on the loose.

JSU Junior Kevia Miles is watching where she goes on campus after getting the alert that a female was sexually assaulted in the school library. The Biology Pre-Med major is concerned the attacker could be anyone on the campus hiding in plain sight.

“I’m glad that someone had the courage to speak up about it because many Black people or Black women or Black men, just Black children, period, don’t know how to actually speak up when something is going on with them. They’d rather just hide behind the shadows and not say anything,” said Miles.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspect continues. JSU issued a warning about the incident.

“It’s not something that should be happening on our campus,” said JSU Freshman Ontario Linson. “And I find it very upsetting that someone can’t go into the library and just with having to look over their shoulder.”

Linson, a Journalism major from Silver Spring, MD, is now accompanying his female friends to places on campus after dark.

The man wanted in the sexual assault is described as dark-skinned, 5′ 10″, and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants. He is approximately 18 or 19 years old. He reportedly said his name was Justin, and visiting here from Tennessee.

Jackson Police arrested 22-year-old Xavier Yarbough, a Jackson State student, for two separate rapes that occurred on Robinson Street on February 14 and February 26. Police said he has a warrant out of Atlanta for the same felony charge.

“It’s a problem that a rapist was able to come to our school and be around people who could be vulnerable,” added Linson.

If you have any information, call Jackson State University Department of Public Safety at 601-979-2580.

