Jackson water manager hints at implementing new billing structure even without city leaders’ support

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s court-appointed water manager wants to implement a new billing structure this fall – even if city leaders don’t back it.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin continues to push for support for a water rate structure, one that would base water bills on the value of a customers’ home rather than the amount of water used.

He said the proposal would make Jackson water more sustainable and ensure a constant stream of revenue to maintain the system once federal funds run out.

He hopes to implement his new plan by the end of current fiscal year, which ends September 30.

“It’s an aggressive goal to get there,” he said. “One of the reasons these town halls are happening in this March timeframe is to make a proposal in April to the city to make sure we’re going the direction we need, deal with whatever legal issues might exist with the state... and get the system in place over the summer to be ready in September.”

Henifin sparce gathering at Millsaps College on Tuesday that he wanted to get people on board with the idea but has not ruled out pushing it through even without that support.

“Theoretically, there is a process in the order that I could propose this rate structure to the city and the city would have to consider it. But if they didn’t do it, I could just do it anyway,” he said.

“I’m not that kind of person, I don’t think. But we’ll have to see how it all plays out.”

The idea has faced blowback, including at the State Capitol. Bills were introduced in the House and Senate mandating consumption-based billing.

One measure, H.B. 698 authored by Rep. Shanda Yates, has passed out of a Senate committee and is awaiting a vote by the full chamber.

Henifin says people have to change their mindset that water has to be billed based on use.

“We all pay for schools. Not all of us have children. We all pay for trash. Some people put out tons of trash every day, some people only put out a bit,” he said. “So, we’re just stuck in this ‘water has to be based on consumption mindset.’”

“So many other things that are for society we pay for without giving it much thought, because it’s all about a community that’s supporting other members of their community.”

Henifin was named third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down in November.

As part of that order, he was put in charge of the city’s water system and water billing system. The city, EPA and U.S. Department of Justice also are in talks now to place the sewer system under his control.

Provisions give Henifin the ability to raise rates and change billing rate structures to cover operations and maintenance costs and to fund capital improvements.

The order included a list of priority projects, including hiring a vendor to Jackson’s water system, developing a plan to winterize the city’s two surface water treatment plants, and making other improvements.

Henifin says his proposal would take the burden of expensive water bills off low-income families.

It also would help restore public trust in the city’s faulty billing meter-based system.

The third-party manager touched on the city’s billing challenges during the town hall.

“I don’t know if it started before the Siemens contract... I think there were rumors that we had problems even before then. Then, we compounded that with failed efforts through the Siemens contract to change the meters out that we had,” he said.

Jackson brought on Siemens about a decade ago to completely overhaul the billing system. Work included replacing all of the city’s residential and commercial water meters, installing new software at the billing office and putting in place a series of transmitters and repeaters to allow those meters to communicate with the billing office.

Former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson touted the system, saying it would pay for itself in time through the savings generated by more accurate billing.

Those promises, though, never came to fruition, and Jackson’s water/sewer enterprise fund - the account funded with water/sewer collections - nearly went bankrupt.

Jackson eventually sued Siemens and settled out of court, receiving back the full cost of the contract.

In 2021, Jackson entered into a contract with Sustainability Partners allowing the company to pay for, install and maintain a new meter system.

To date, more than of the devices have been installed and water revenues in the city have increased.

However, Henifin says that contract, too has been problematic, and in December, he issued a stop-work order, saying thousands of meter boxes had to be reinstalled.

“I could spend the rest of our afternoon on billing issues. Suffice it to say, the billing system is a disaster,” he said. “But one of the beauties of this concept of a property attribute-based billing system is we can clean that up quickly.”

The discussion was held at McMullan Lecture Hall, located in the Selby and Richard McRae Christian Center at Millsaps. Professor Louwanda Evans moderated the conversation, which was between Henifin and public health activist Lamees El-Sadek.

“I’m really interested to see how this rate structure will pan out,” El-Sadek said. “My main caveat is a lot of these properties may not have seen a water bill for a really long time, even if they fall at the lowest end of that quartile.”

“It’s important that if we’re going to put this rate structure in place... we should also have a plan for a safety net for households that may not be able to afford this.”

Data released by the third-party manager showed 6,500 parcels in the city with improvements but no corresponding water accounts. It was not known if all of those were homes or businesses, or for developments with no water needs.

Under Henifin’s proposal, residential customers would pay at most $150 a month for water.

This table shows what water rates would be for Jackson water customers based on true assessed values of their properties. (WLBT)

“Which I know sounds a little high, but everyone else is paying close to what they were paying before or much less when you get into the lower value properties,” he said. “And in Jackson, again, 60 percent of our properties are below the 50 or $60,000 range.”

The median value of an owner-occupied home in the capital city is $92,900, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Nine percent, about 5,000 parcels total - single-family parcels in Jackson - would be at the cap. Thirty-seven percent, 21,000 single-family residential parcels, would be paying $40 or less a month for water and sewer, which becomes affordable,” he said. “And it gets even less if you’re in a less expensive property.”

“That’s really the basis of the proposal that I’ve thrown out there,” he said. “There are people that are paying $150... and they’re gonna to be upset about that. There’s gonna be people paying a lot less than what they’re paying today, and they aren’t gonna be upset about that.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.