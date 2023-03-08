Former Natchez city inspector arrested after reports of child molestation

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested in Adams County with evidence of child molestation Sunday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Lloyd Dawes, 75, had touched a child inappropriately at his residence in Adams County.

Further investigation led to the discovery of extensive evidence supporting probable cause which led to the issuance of a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Dawes.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators were able to locate and take Dawes into custody without incident and were able to recover potential evidence.

According to the Natchez mayor’s office, Dawes was a Natchez city inspector from June 1997 to July 2010.

