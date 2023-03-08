Careers
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching a high of 84 degrees in Jackson today, slightly cooler weather is ahead for the rest of the week.   The record high on this date is 86 degrees.  Patchy fog is possible overnight and in the morning with lows in the 60s.  More clouds and a few showers are likely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.  A couple of thunderstorms are possible too, but severe weather is unlikely.   Highs will reach the upper 70s Wednesday and lower to middle 70s Thursday and Friday.  We’ll enjoy nice weather Saturday with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.  Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible again on Sunday with highs in the 70s.  Also, don’t forget to spring forward the clocks one hour Sunday and check your smoke and Carbon monoxide detector batteries as well.  The average high is 67 and the average low is 45 this time of year.

