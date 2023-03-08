First Alert Forecast: stalling front yield warmth, mugginess, storm chances Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: A front will bisect the area through the day, helping to yield scattered showers for some and variably cloudy sky for others. Areas of fog could impact the morning commute near and south of I-20. All the while, expect highs to range from the lower 70s north to the middle 80s south. Highest rain chances will tend to near and north of the boundary, which will hang out north of Metro Jackson. The front will lift back northward as a warm front with shower chances continuing for some overnight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: As the front shifts back northward, morning clouds and shower chances will taper towards a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 80s after a start in the warm 60s. As the next system approaches, expect rain chances to tick upward through the latter parts of the evening with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As rain chances eventually click up late Thursday into Friday as the cold front makes a move through the region, expect a quick drop in temperatures, to the 60s and lower 70s Friday. Beyond the front, a brief push of slightly cooler air will slip into the region ahead of a more substantial front due in early next week - this could yield an isolated strong storm with wind and hail as it ushers in a cooler air mass for the beginning of Spring Break.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

