First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, thunderstorm chances to continue into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers, thunderstorms are possible today along and north of a front that is stalled out across the area. This boundary will also create a spread in temperatures this afternoon as well. Highs may only reach the lower 70s in locations farther to the north. Temperatures in the lower and middle 80s will be more likely today for those farther south. Most of the rain or thunderstorms we see today should come to an end later this evening with just a lingering shower chance overnight. Expect low temperatures to drop to the 50s and 60s by morning.

We will start off the day Thursday under clouds before turning brighter by the lunch hour. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s to middle 80s into the afternoon hours with just a slight chance for a few showers during the day. Better chances for rain will emerge during the overnight period.

Our main cold front will dive in by early Friday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area along with it. Rain coverage will gradually taper off by Friday afternoon as slightly cooler air filters in behind the front. Our weather will stay dry for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Sunday, more rain and thunderstorms will become possible as another system tracks in. We will quickly dry out and cool down to the 60s in the wake of this system by early next week.

