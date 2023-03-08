Committee to host ‘Community Input for Youth Development’ in Vicksburg
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Youth Ad Hoc Committee will host a “Community Input for Youth Development” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.
The public will be able to ask committee members questions during the meeting.
Members:
- Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department – Chairwoman
- Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project
- Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources
- Dr. Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District
- Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg
- Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court
- Carla Sullivan-Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
- Dexter Jones, Warren County
- Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services
- Dr. General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy
Questions can be sent to the City of Vicksburg’s Facebook page if you cannot attend in-person.
