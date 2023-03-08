Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Committee to host ‘Community Input for Youth Development’ in Vicksburg

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Youth Ad Hoc Committee will host a “Community Input for Youth Development” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

The public will be able to ask committee members questions during the meeting.

Members:

  • Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department – Chairwoman
  • Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project
  • Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources
  • Dr. Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District
  • Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg
  • Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court
  • Carla Sullivan-Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
  • Dexter Jones, Warren County
  • Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services
  • Dr. General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy

Questions can be sent to the City of Vicksburg’s Facebook page if you cannot attend in-person.

