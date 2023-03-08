Committee to host ‘Community Input for Youth Development’ in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Youth Ad Hoc Committee will host a “Community Input for Youth Development” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

The public will be able to ask committee members questions during the meeting.

Members:

Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department – Chairwoman

Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project

Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources

Dr. Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District

Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg

Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court

Carla Sullivan-Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center

Dexter Jones, Warren County

Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services

Dr. General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy

Questions can be sent to the City of Vicksburg’s Facebook page if you cannot attend in-person.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.