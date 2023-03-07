Things To Know Tuesday, March 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State lawmakers propose $181 million plan to fully fund MAEP

The school your child goes to could soon be getting more money from the state. Lawmakers in the Senate are proposing a plan to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP). Under the proposal, the state would allocate just over $181 million to fund the program. The plan was unveiled on Monday during a joint meeting of the Senate Appropriations and Education Committees. “You see us methodically going about making Mississippi’s education the best in the country,” said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. “We don’t just compete with Alabama anymore, we compete with the world, and we fully intend for our children to be competitive when they get there.” Even though it’s been part of Mississippi law since 1997, MAEP has been fully funded twice, in 2003 and 2007. This would mark the third time the bill becomes law.

2. College student charged with raping two JSU classmates, held on $2 million bond

Law enforcement believe a college student charged with raping two other Jackson State classmates could be a serial rapist, due to an active warrant from Atlanta for the same felony charge. Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22, remains behind bars in the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of rape. Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds set a million dollar bond for each count and barred Yarbough -- also a JSU student -- from the campus. During Monday’s proceeding, a JPD detective shared that drugs had been used to keep the victims from resisting.

3. Pearl robotics team headed to the World Robotics Competition in Texas

A robotics team out of Pearl, Mississippi is headed to the World Robotics Competition. The team, who calls themselves “Wait for It...”, consists of six students in 8th through 12th grade. The team advanced to the World Competition after winning the top award at the Mississippi FIRST Tech Challenge Championship held in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. A Jackson robotics team also competed in the state championship. While they didn’t advance to worlds, they did win the Judges Choice Award.

