Mothers of Murdered Sons

Pearl robotics team headed to the World Robotics Competition in Texas
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A robotics team out of Pearl, Mississippi is headed to the World Robotics Competition.

The team, who calls themselves “Wait for It...”, consists of six students in 8th through 12th grade.

The team advanced to the World Competition after winning the top award at the Mississippi FIRST Tech Challenge Championship held in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend.

A Jackson robotics team also competed in the state championship. While they didn’t advance to worlds, they did win the Judges Choice Award.

The World Competition is to be held in Houston, Texas.

According to a press release, “Wait for It...” will now spend the next month preparing to face the top robotics teams from around the globe.

