Man charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school, police say

Octavius Henderson charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of a school on Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit from Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the traffic violation at 6:40 a.m. at 4109 Tarry Wood Drive at The View At Claudette.

The complainant told officers that at approximately 6:30 a.m., he saw a white pickup truck doing donuts in the apartments near children.

Police arrived at the apartments and saw the defendant, Octavius Henderson, 26, doing donuts in front of a school as many children were getting into a bus, nearly striking the children.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on Henderson but he drove off westbound on American Way towards Getwell Road and crashed into another vehicle, according to police.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to detain him.

The vehicle was towed and Henderson was given a letter and told not to return to the apartments.

He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

Henderson has been charged with reckless driving, resisting official detention, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, evading arrest, financial responsibility, leaving the scene of the accident, violation of vehicle registration law, drivers to exercise due care, reckless endangerment, according to the affidavit.

