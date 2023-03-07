Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in South Memphis, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Barton Street, just south of East Essex Avenue, regarding a dog bite.

Kendale Taylor, the toddler’s father, is charged with child endangerment.

Memphis Animal Shelter gave Taylor a citation for failure to maintain dogs, dangerous vicious dogs, dogs at large, and rabies shots and tags.

Police say five pit bulls attacked the toddler. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. That status was updated to critical but stable condition.

Police say the dogs were seized by Animal Control.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Latest News

Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Heavy equipment along North State Street in Jackson. The road reconstruction project was funded...
Bill strengthening reporting requirements for one-percent tax clears Senate
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, March 7
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week