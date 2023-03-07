Man arrested after fleeing Pearl Police had outstanding warrant for robbing Jackson firefighter

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was arrested after fleeing Pearl Police Tuesday morning had outstanding warrants in Hinds County connected to robbing a Jackson firefighter.

On Tuesday, police say they attempted to pull over Undra Harper, 41, on I-20 westbound for driving a black Dodge Challenger without a license plate.

The suspect allegedly refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Fortification Street in Jackson, where the suspect wrecked.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, Pearl Police spokesman Greg Flynn said.

Pearl Police were assisted by Capitol Police.

Harper has an outstanding warrant in Hinds County for failing to appear in court in connection with earlier charges.

In 2019, Harper allegedly robbed a Jackson firefighter at gunpoint on Oakhill Drive.

He was indicted in 2020 on multiple felony counts tied to that incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to WLBT reports, Harper attempted to rob the firefighter but eventually ran away from the scene after the firefighter fired back. Harper allegedly fired multiple shots into the dwelling as he was fleeing.

Bond was initially denied in Jackson Municipal Court. In May 2020, Judge Adrienne Wooten granted Harper a $75,000 secured bond in Hinds County Circuit Court.

In June 2021, Wooten issued a bench warrant for failing to appear for a June 28 status hearing. In September, the warrant was recalled and bond for Harper was continued, court records show.

Another bench warrant was issued for Harper’s arrest in November of last year, again after he allegedly failed to appear in court.

He is currently slated to go to trial on May 8, 2023. A status hearing is slated for March 20.

Following Tuesday’s chase, Harper is facing additional charges, including driving with no tag, driving with no insurance, possession of marijuana, having illegal tint and giving false information.

Pearl Police say Harper also has an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

