JSU acting president holds first news conference on administration priorities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s new acting president held her first news conference today, introducing herself and laying out her goals for the school. Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony is an alumnus of the university who said students will be her focus.

“I’m homegrown. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here,” said Hayes-Anthony. “This is not necessarily something for me as a resume builder. My resume is here.”

The latest top JSU administrator thanked the Institutions of Higher Learning for the opportunity to lead her alma mater during her first news conference as acting president. She said during this transition, her priority is accommodating students.

“I want to hear from students,” said Hayes-Anthony. “I want to know what students need because part of my mission is increasing enrollment, and you can’t do that unless you listen to the students.”

The second day on the job, she confirmed an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a female student Saturday in the university library.

“The victim is doing as well as she can,” said the acting president. “We have done our due diligence to make sure that she’s ok. In terms of the investigation, it is ongoing. So I can not talk about that.”

According to the previous Chair and Professor of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, her administration will be transparent and accountable. She plans to soon meet with faculty, staff, the community, and alumni.

IHL placed President Thomas Hudson on administrative leave with pay. The acting president said she was given no timetable for the length of her position. Wednesday, she will be speaking with legislators on behalf of the university during JSU Day at the Capitol.

