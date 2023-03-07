JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault

Careers
Donnie Shoulders, 19
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old is behind bars charged with domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to Jackson Police.

Investigators arrested Donnie Shoulders on Pascagoula Street just before 8 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

No details were released to the media about how the incident occurred or who was involved.

JPD did say that this happened on Glenn Street Thursday, November 24, 2022.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

