Jackson delegation meets to voice opposition to HB 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People from around Jackson wore “Jackson vs. Everbody” shirts today as they sat in on a hearing hosted by the Jackson delegation. They discussed public safety and democracy — two things that they feel will be lost if House Bill 1020 passes.

“If the state was really concerned about helping the city of Jackson and helping its residents, then they would take the time to bring the right people to the table, [and] fund different programs to help the community grow instead of automatically assuming that expanding policing is what we need,” Halima Olufemi said. She is a Jackson resident of 45 years who doesn’t believe that taking away power from citizens like her will help the city with its struggles. This is why she joined the Jackson Delegation at their public hearing.

“It needs to be some clear understanding about how we move forward again, what that help looks like, and have us at the table as we discuss those points,” said JPD Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade.

Wade and leaders from around Hinds County joined together as some of the citizens that they serve listened. They agreed on one point. They would have liked to been included in deciding on what their city needs. “She was terrified and screaming at the officers to call the paramedics,” said Arkela Lewis. “Instead of calling the paramedics immediately, they told her she was lucky to be alive.”

Lewis is the mother of Jaylen Lewis, a man who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. With the amendments recently made to HB1020, Capitol Police’s jurisdiction would now cover the entire city. She says that concerns her the most.

“I don’t feel like they have been properly trained or they care about the lives of the residents of the city of Jackson,” Lewis said.

Many of you spoke about the need for less policing and more on preventing crimes through community outreach programs specifically targeted for children. Terun Moore runs a group for at-risk youth here in Jackson. He believes the city needs more programs like his to prevent crime in the capital city.

“If they really want to focus on public safety, they should invest into the communities,” Moore said. “They should invest into programs that really work. It’s like we funneling money into problems that’s not a part of the solution.”

House Bill 1020 still has to be passed through the full Senate. It is likely to go through more changes before it is finalized.

