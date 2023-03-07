Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’

Will be coached by Kelly Clarkson
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021(Miss Mississippi Corporation)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Holly Brand, 22, of Meridian Mississippi, appeared on The Voice Monday night. She sang Mississippi Girl, by Faith Hill, and quickly turned the chair of Kelly Clarkson, and two other judges. Kelly commented on the strength of her voice.

All three judges were impressed by her ability to stay on pitch and we’re also impressed by her overall voice. Holly eventually chose Kelly Clarkson as her judge. She will now compete on the NBC network show this season.

Brand competed in the Miss Mississippi pageant in 2021 and eventually competed for Miss America. The only judge to not turn his chair was Blake Shelton. Brand and Shelton actually have history. The former Miss Mississippi was Shelton’s opening act at the age of 12.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Latest News

Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Heavy equipment along North State Street in Jackson. The road reconstruction project was funded...
Bill strengthening reporting requirements for one-percent tax clears Senate
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, March 7
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week